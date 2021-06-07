Man following women with large screwdriver arrested in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden police arrested a man who was following two women with a large screwdriver in his hand.

An officer observed the man, later identified as 59-year-old Kelly Clark, last Friday walking partially in the road near the intersection of Riverdale Road and Washington Blvd.

He also saw a woman and young girl walking ahead of Clark who was gripping a large screwdriver in his right hand, according to a probable cause statement.

The officer pulled up alongside and asked Clark if he was alright, in an effort to distract him from the two females. The woman looked at the officer and shook her head.

The officer asked Clark to stop multiple times but he refused.

More individuals were approaching on the sidewalk, so the officer yelled for them to leave and drew his weapon on Clark.

He asked him why he had a screwdriver, and Clark stated that “it was to kill” according to the affidavit.

The officer again told Clark to drop the weapon, and at that point Clark turned to face the officer, lifted the weapon in an aggressive stance and stated that he was going to "come at me" the PC statement says.

The officer told Clark to drop the weapon again and get down on the ground. Clark threw the knife into the street and sat down.

Additional units arrived and Clark was arrested.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault threat with a show of force.

Because Clark has a long record of felony offenses, and because the current crime is a felony, he was ordered to be held without bail.

