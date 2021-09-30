Man found alive near Malan’s Peak in Ogden after spending two nights missing

OGDEN, Utah — The Weber County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that after over 24 hours of intense searching for a missing man in the hills above Ogden, the man was found alive.

The man in his mid 30's was reported missing on Tuesday at about 7 p.m. The report detailed that the he was not dressed for cold weather conditions and he was believed to be in the hills above 27th street in Ogden.

It is believed the man spent two nights in the cold weather without proper gear before he was rescued.

Rescue crews searched through the area for more than 24 hours and eventually found the man near Malan's Peak.

The identity of the man, as well as the condition of the man when he was found was not available. He was taken to the hospital for further medical attention.

Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Weber County Search and Rescue crews, DPS Aero Bureau, Life Flight, and Utah Search Dogs assisted in the mission.