Man found dead in parking lot of West Valley clinic; victim suffered gunshot wound, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Investigators with the West Valley City Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in the parking lot of a local clinic Wednesday morning.

According to WVCPD, officers were dispatched to Granger Medical Clinic, at 2965 W 3500 S, at 5:14 a.m.

When they arrived, police found a with its lights on and its doors open. The body was in the back seat of the vehicle, and police said the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police said they have identified the victim and they are working to notify his next of kin before they'll release his name to the public.

