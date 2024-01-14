Watch Now
Man found dead on sidewalk

SLCPD investigating as homicide
An image of the crime scene released by Salt Lake City Police. It's night. A number of patrol cars have closed off a section of road. One of the cruisers' lights flash in the night. A few officers are walking around, securing the perimeter.
Salt Lake City Police
Posted at 7:36 AM, Jan 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-14 09:36:57-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a sidewalk early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from SLCPD, the investigation began after 2:30 a.m. in the area of 300 East 800 South, after dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a shooting.

Once on scene, the officers found the victim dead. Preliminary findings indicate there may have been an argument prior to the deadly shooting. Witnesses told police they say a vehicle leave the scene in an unknown direction.

At time or reporting, no arrests have been made, but SLCPD believes there is no immediate danger to the public.

This marks SLCPD's first homicide investigation of 2024.

