Man from Colorado found dead in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah — An investigation was initiated after a man from Colorado was found dead in Canyonlands National Park on Monday.

The man was not identified but officials describe him as a 48-year-old from Nederland, Colorado.

On Monday, staff at Canyonlands National Park received a report of an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District.

A search and rescue team consisting of National Park Service employees "quickly assembled to locate the individual associated with the vehicle," officials report.

Near the vehicle, crews located the body of the man and a helicopter crew assisted in the recovery process.

The cause of death is unknown, but officials report the body was taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for further investigation.

The National Park Service describes the Maze district as the "least accessible district of Canyonlands...due to the district's remoteness and the difficulty of roads and trails."

"Visitors must be prepared for self-sufficiency and the proper equipment or gear for self-rescue," a description from NPS reads in part. "Rarely do visitors spend less than three days in the Maze, and the area can easily absorb a week-long trip."