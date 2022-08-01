Man hit and killed by car in Salt Lake City, police looking for driver involved

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was hit and killed in Salt Lake City late Sunday night and police are still looking for the driver and vehicle involved in the incident.

The man who was killed was 60-years-old and his identity has not been made public yet.

The crash happened just before midnight at 1300 South Major Street.

Police are still looking for the driver and vehicle involved. They're searching for a gold colored Suburban or Yukon SUV with recent damage.

If you have any information about the incident, call 911 and mention case number 22-146198.