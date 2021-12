WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after he was hit by a car while lying in the road.

Sergeant Jason Johnson with the West Valley City Police Department said at around 9:50 Wednesday night at 1379 West 3300 South there was a man lying in the road on 3300 South.

One car was able to swerve and miss him, but a second car hit him.

Police are not sure why he was lying in the road.