Man hit, killed by vehicle on Highland Drive

MILLCREEK, Utah — One man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Millcreek Saturday night.

Unified Police tells FOX 13 News that the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. near 3000 South Highland Drive, where 60 year-old David Sacco was crossing outside of a crosswalk or implied crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle.

Sacco was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. UPD does not suspect that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, with toxicology tests being conducted for both the driver and the victim.