Man hit with birdshot at Cache County hunting club

PARADISE, Utah — A man has been injured in a hunting accident in Cache County.

Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, a 70-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were hunting pheasants at the Sportsman Paradise Hunting Club in Paradise.

According to Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the boy was tracking a pheasant when he fired his shotgun.

The older man was hit with birdshot in his right shoulder and chest and transported to a hospital.

His condition has not been released.

Lt Bartschi says that based on multiple witness statements, it is believed to be a hunting accident and charges are not expected to be filed.