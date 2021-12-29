Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man hit with birdshot at Cache County hunting club

items.[0].image.alt
UTAH DWR
File photo pf pheasant
pheasant
Posted at 4:26 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 18:26:31-05

PARADISE, Utah — A man has been injured in a hunting accident in Cache County.

Around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, a 70-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy were hunting pheasants at the Sportsman Paradise Hunting Club in Paradise.

According to Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with the Cache County Sheriff's Office, the boy was tracking a pheasant when he fired his shotgun.

The older man was hit with birdshot in his right shoulder and chest and transported to a hospital.

His condition has not been released.

Lt Bartschi says that based on multiple witness statements, it is believed to be a hunting accident and charges are not expected to be filed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere