Man hospitalized with 'traumatic injuries' after trench collapse in Payson

PAYSON, Utah — A trench collapse in Payson sent a contractor to the hospital with “traumatic injuries" Wednesday afternoon.

The Payson Fire Department said a man was working on a sewage system on a front lawn near 1400 South 300 West when the walls caved in around 2:20 p.m.

“It’s not a very common event. I’ve been on Payson Fire for 25 years and this is the only second trench collapse that I’ve ever responded on,” said Fire Marshal Terry Reilly. “The coworkers quickly got his head and face uncovered and by the time we arrived they had him down to his waist.”

Firefighters had to round up the Utah County Special Response Team. About ten different agencies played a part in the two-hour rescue.

“Historically with a trench collapse, confined-space rescue, fire service in the past has injured and killed a lot of firefighters by rushing in and having a secondary collapse,” explained Reilly.

The man was flown via medical helicopter to the Utah Valley Hospital. He has “traumatic injuries” and complained about chest and back pain.

Reilly said OSHA was notified and will investigate whether the collapse could’ve been prevented.

“I’m sure that there are precautions that can be taken on these types of projects and should be taken on these types of projects,” he said.