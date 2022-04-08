Man in critical condition after falling at Bridal Veil Falls

PROVO, Utah — A man is in critical condition after falling at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 News an ice chunk fell and hit the man on the head.

"One of the dangers of this time of year especially is that [in] that area, there's a lot of loose rock coming down," Sgt. Cannon explained.

The man suffered a severe head injury as a result.

He was hoisted by a medical helicopter and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The man's identity and age as well as exactly what he was doing at the falls was not made immediately available.

One of the difficulties of this operation was that while this rescue was occurring, another team was working on a secondary rescue in American Fork canyon.

"We have to split our resources here," Sgt. Cannon explained.

Sgt. Cannon said that while the man isn't injured, he was not dressed for the weather and is cold and stuck.

"As soon as the sun goes down, it gets really really cold," Cannon explained. "When you don't have the sun shining directly on you, it gets cold fast."

The Department of Public Safety helped in that operation and was able to hoist that man out of the canyon as well.