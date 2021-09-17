Watch
Man dies after paraglider crash at Flight Park

Posted at 9:06 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 23:41:39-04

DRAPER, Utah — A man sustained fatal injuries after a paraglider crash at the Salt Lake County Flight Park, located at the point of the mountain Thursday night.

Officials say they were dispatched to 15300 South Steep Mountain Drive in Draper when bystanders saw a man fall about fifty feet. The bystanders provided aid until first responders arrived at the scene.

The victim was located about 200 feet down the hill, according to Draper fire chief Clint Smith.

Smith said the man was originally in critical condition but despite life saving efforts from paramedics at the scene, the man died shortly after.

Officials are working on a low angle rescue to get the man up to an awaiting helicopter.

The identity of the victim was not made immediately available.

The 80 acre flight park is well known in Utah where gliders can take off and fly using the winds from the North side of the park

