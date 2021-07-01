Man in critical condition after industrial accident in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after an industrial accident in West Jordan Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at 6208 Dannon Way, in West Jordan a little before 4 p.m. When searched, the name of the business at the address involved is "Papa Pita Bakery."

According to police, a man in his thirties was somehow caught in machinery and seriously injured.

The man was taken via LifeFlight to the hospital in critical condition.

More details about the accident and the identity of the man was not made immediately available.

