Man in critical condition after rollover crash near Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — One man is in critical condition after a rollover crash on I-15 northbound near Clearfield early Saturday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened around 4:15 a.m. near 200 South, where a car left the road on the right, and then rolled over as it re-entered.

The driver, a 21 year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital, and at time of reporting remains in critical condition. He was the only occupant at the time of the crash.

The crash prompted a closure of the two right lanes on Southbound I-15 that lasted approximately two hours, but has since been reopened.