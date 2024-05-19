Man in critical condition after stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is currently in the hospital after being stabbed early Sunday morning in the Greater Avenues in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 1st Avenue and North C Street, where officers found a 32 year-old man with a stab wound.

He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Detectives believe the stabbing occurred during a fight following a burglary attempt. However, they also say the victim and suspect likely know each other.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.