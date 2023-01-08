18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.

He was attempting to cross Cory B. Wride Highway when he crossed the path of a Jeep Wrangler carrying two people, causing a "t-bone" crash.

The driver of the Jeep did not require medical attention, but the passenger was taken to Westlake Emergency Center in Saratoga Springs with serious back injuries.

Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.