Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18 year-old man in critical condition following crash in Eagle Mountain

Posted at 9:47 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 00:07:03-05

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An 18 year-old Eagle Mountain man is in critical condition after he pulled in front of a Jeep in Eagle Mountain Saturday night, causing the highway to close for several hours.

He was attempting to cross Cory B. Wride Highway when he crossed the path of a Jeep Wrangler carrying two people, causing a "t-bone" crash.

The driver of the Jeep did not require medical attention, but the passenger was taken to Westlake Emergency Center in Saratoga Springs with serious back injuries.

Police believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere