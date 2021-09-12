Man in custody after chase, standoff with police

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man was taken into custody after he lead police on a chase Sunday at about 2 a.m.

Police said that multiple callers reported a truck driving recklessly and attempting to ram a car.

A statement released by Bountiful Police Department identified the driver as 51-year-old Cory Adams from Shoshone, Idaho.

Adams hit a car near 2600 South Main Street and continued driving.

When officers found the Adams' truck and tried to stop it, he collided with a second car, rammed a police vehicle and fled the area.

At that point Adams attempted to hit two other police cars and lead police on a chase to Bountiful Boulevard and 400 South where a standoff began.

SWAT was able to take Adams into custody and he has been booked into the Davis County Jail.

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information should contact Bountiful Police Detectives at 801-298-6000.