Man in custody after making bomb, shooting threats toward Provo elementary school

PROVO, Utah — Police say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly made bomb and shooting threats toward an elementary school in Provo.

The incident began at 3:30 Thursday afternoon at Timpanogos Elementary School, according to police.

A man identified as Robert Prina walked into the school and left a note saying there would be a shooting and he would detonate a bomb at the school, officials report.

After Prina left the area, the school called police.

Officers were able to identify Prina from security video at the school and they discovered he lived at a nearby apartment complex, identified at "The Boulders," located at 750 S. 650 W.

As SWAT teams and negotiators rushed to the apartment complex, police evacuated other tenants, leaving more than a dozen residents displaced for a few hours, police told FOX 13 News.

Prina barricaded himself in his apartment initially but around 6:30 Thursday evening, he surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

After searching the premises, police reported they found no evidence of any bombs, bomb materials or firearms.

Prina now faces multiple charges including threats of terrorism, threats against a school and assault on a police officer.