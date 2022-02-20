Man in 'extremely critical condition' after motorcycle crash

KEARNS, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" after a motorcycle crash in Kearns Saturday evening.

Unified Police Department said they responded to a call of a motorcycle accident at 5:35 p.m. near 4980 W. 5400 S.

According to officials, two men were riding their motorcycles together when one of the man went off the road to the right and hit a curb. The rider went down and his friend stopped to call for help.

Officers found the man in "extremely critical condition" with a head injury.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

An investigation is underway to determine exactly why the crash occurred.

The Utah Department of Transportation reported that the road would be closed in both directions in the area until 10:30 Saturday night.

Police say the warm weather may have enticed many motorcyclists to go out for a ride today. They encourage drivers to watch their surroundings as the weather warms up and encourage motorcyclists to wear a helmet.