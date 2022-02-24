Man in 'extremely critical' condition after Ogden motorcycle crash

OGDEN, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" Wednesday afternoon after a motorcycle crash in Ogden.

Ogden Police Lieutenant Will Farr reported that just before 12:30 in the afternoon, a 21-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling West in the 200 block of 12th street when the crash happened.

Initial reports say a white work van driven by a 43-year-old man was facing north in the entrance of businesses and tried to make a left hand turn out of the area.

The van accelerated and the motorcyclist hit the passenger rear side of the vehicle.

Officials report that the van spun and rolled onto the driver's side and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical condition."

The driver of the van was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. The names of the motorcyclist involved and the driver of the van were not made available.