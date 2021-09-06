Man in his 50s shot at Salt Lake City home

SALT LAKE CITY — Police were investigating a shooting near Redwood Road & 500 S Monday morning.

Police said, paramedics took one victim, a man in his 50s, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the motive in the shooting is unknown.

SLCPD on scene of an early AM shooting at Wright Circle (500 S. just E. of Redwood Rd) where a 55 yol man was hit in the chest and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, dark sedan spotted leaving scene anyone w/ info can call 801-799-3000 pic.twitter.com/n2YMJSjLc2 — scott mckane (@macfox13) September 6, 2021

There were reports of a dark colored sedan leaving the area.

If you have any information about this shooting you're asked to contact Salt Lake City police.

Check back for updates to this developing story.