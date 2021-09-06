Watch
Man in his 50s shot at Salt Lake City home

Salt Lake City Police
Posted at 7:14 AM, Sep 06, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Police were investigating a shooting near Redwood Road & 500 S Monday morning.

Police said, paramedics took one victim, a man in his 50s, to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said the motive in the shooting is unknown.

There were reports of a dark colored sedan leaving the area.

If you have any information about this shooting you're asked to contact Salt Lake City police.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

