Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan.

Officials said a man who is about 40-years-old was swimming in the adult lap pool at the "Life Time" gym in South Jordan, located at 10996 South River Front Parkway.

They're not sure if the man had a medical emergency or what led to the near drowning, however, the man lost consciousness in the pool.

A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, however, he was not conscious when he was transported.

Officials say there was nothing suspicious about the incident and are still investigating what happened.

The identity of the man who was taken to the hospital was not made available.