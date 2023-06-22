Man in serious condition after rollover crash near Diamond Fork Road

A 46-year-old man is in serious condition after a rollover crash near Ray's Valley Road in Diamond Fork. LifeFlight is also responding to transport him.

At 8:17 PM @UCSO deputies responded to a rollover crash in Ray’s Valley area of Diamond Fork. A 46 year old man rolled his truck 75’ down an embankment. He may have broken a femur. @Intermountain LifeFlight has also responded to transport the victim. He is in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/cSxzjotQMV — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) June 22, 2023

Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a rollover crash in the Ray's Valley portion of Diamond Fork Road at 8:17 p.m.

The truck had rolled down an embankment while rolling, officials believe the driver had broken their femur during this time.

LifeFlight has also been deployed to transport the driver to a nearby hospital from their remote location.

No other information is available at this time.

