Man in serious condition after rollover crash near Diamond Fork Road

Posted at 9:41 PM, Jun 21, 2023
A 46-year-old man is in serious condition after a rollover crash near Ray's Valley Road in Diamond Fork. LifeFlight is also responding to transport him.

Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a rollover crash in the Ray's Valley portion of Diamond Fork Road at 8:17 p.m.

The truck had rolled down an embankment while rolling, officials believe the driver had broken their femur during this time.

LifeFlight has also been deployed to transport the driver to a nearby hospital from their remote location.

No other information is available at this time.

