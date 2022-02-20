Salt Lake City shooting leaves man in serious condition

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday evening.

Police report that around 5:30 p.m., crews were sent to 25 North Redwood Road on a call that a person was shot.

Initially when they arrived at the scene, officers believed to have found a man inside a vehicle with a "shooting-related injury."

Based on the initial investigation, it appeared that the suspect(s) shot from a vehicle and then drove away from the scene, police report.

In an update later Saturday night, Salt Lake Police reported the man was not directly shot, rather, he had cuts from glass breaking during the shooting.

Police also said that after being treated at the hospital, the man was released.

Officers have identified two crime scenes associated with the incident. One scene is located at North Temple and North Cornell Street, and the other is located at 1530 West North Temple.

Police have not been able to verify a suspect yet.

Exactly what happened at each of the individual scenes was not made immediately available. The identity of the man who was shot was also not made available.

Police are asking that people with information, photos or videos related to the shooting call 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-31030.