Man injured in late-night apartment explosion

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was left with serious burns after an explosion at a Salt Lake City apartment complex.

Salt Lake City Fire tells FOX 13 News that crews were dispatched to the complex located at 718 East 700 South just after 4:00 a.m.

Once on scene, they found the man injured, along with signs of an explosion. However, the explosion did not trigger any fire within the apartment.

The man was transported to University of Utah Medical Center in serious condition. Other residents at the complex were displaced as crews evaluated the scene, but have since been allowed to return.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

