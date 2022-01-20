Man injured in West Jordan house fire

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man was injured Wednesday night after a fire sparked in a West Jordan home.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home in the area of Barrington Drive and Kenyon Circle just after 6:30 p.m.

While arriving at the scene, neighbors helped a man out of the home. He was transported to the burn unit. West Jordan Battalion Chief Clint Paxton told FOX 13 the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

The fire was out as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and Paxton reported it was contained to the front of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.