Man involved in shooting death of St. George teen will spend decades in federal prison

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The man who shot a St. George teen in 2019 was sentenced to spend 20 years in federal prison during a sentencing hearing held Wednesday in U.S. District Court, St. George News reports.

Nicanor Vasquez-Mendoza, 34, of St. George, appeared for a sentencing hearing held in federal court Wednesday via video on two charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The federal charges were filed Dec. 15, 2020, in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Skyler Armstrong that took place in the defendant’s home on 2700 East in St. George on Aug. 18, 2019.

Mendoza pleaded guilty to both charges in December.

District Judge David Nuffer ordered Mendoza to serve 240 months incarcerated at Terminal Island Federal Correctional Facility, and as an alternate, he would be eligible to serve out his sentence at a federal facility in Colorado.

