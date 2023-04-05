Man killed after being hit by snowplow

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning after he was hit by a snowplow in West Haven.

The Department of Public Safety said that at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, a 39-year-old man was walking southbound at 1900 West Commerce Drive in West Haven when he was hit by a snowplow.

Officials said the snowplow was privately owned.

After he was hit, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While an investigation was underway, Commerce Drive was closed for about three hours.

Further details about the identity of the man as well as what led up to the crash were not made available.