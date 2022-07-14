Salt Lake City investigating two unrelated fatal crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating two separate fatal crashes Thursday afternoon.

Police said one of the crashes happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday near 4000 West 2100 North.

The crash involved one vehicle, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle, police report.

Despite life-saving efforts, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene.

Based on initial investigation, detectives report the driver may have lost control of his car while traveling on 2100 North. The car rolled several times before stopping "a long distance away," police report.

Investigators believe speed played a factor in the crash. The identity and age of the man was not provided by police pending next-of-kin notification.

The second fatal crash officers are investigating is near 555 E. 400 S. in Salt Lake City.

Officials say the crash involved a moped and car.

All Westbound traffic on 400 South at 600 East is shut down while an investigation is underway.