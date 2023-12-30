Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking along I-15 near 3300 South.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News the crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday night, where troopers responded to reports of a auto-pedestrian crash in the northbound lane.

Once on scene, they found a 51 year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene to cooperate with police.

At time of reporting, UHP says it's not known why the man was walking on I-15. The crash prompted traffic to be diverted onto 3300 South, but traffic has resumed it's normal flow.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.