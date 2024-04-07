Watch Now
Man killed in fiery crash in Brigham City

A scene photo release by Brigham City Police. It's daytime. The damaged building is surrounded by signs and tape blocking it off. A truck with Brigham City Fire branding sits on the left side of the image. The hole where the car was found sits at the center of the imate.
Brigham City Police Department
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 15:46:18-04

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — One man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a building and subsequently caught fire in Brigham City Saturday night.

According to a press release from Brigham City Police, the crash happened around 11:30 in the area of 807 West Forest Street, where a vehicle had crashed into a building, striking the gas line. This caused the building to catch fire and collapse on top of it.

After crews we able to get the flames under control, they were able to identify the victim, 20 year-old Brendyn Miller, who was the sole occupant.

The crash remains under investigation. 800 West remains closed between 50 South and Forrest Street as crews continue to monitor the structure.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

