Man killed in Glendale shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking the public for information after a 30 year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Glendale neighborhood of Salt Lake City.

According to a press release from Salt Lake City Police, the investigation began around 4:00 a.m. when dispatchers received calls reporting a shooting in the area of 1800 West Fortune Road.

Once on scene, officers found a 30 year-old man who had been shot. He later died at the scene. The identity of the victim remains unknown, pending identification by the Medical Examiner's Office.

SLCPD says that this is the fifth homicide to occur in Salt Lake City in 2024.

At time of reporting, no arrests have been made, but preliminary findings indicate there is no immediate danger to the public.. Detectives with the SLCPD Homicide Squad believe witnesses may have left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with any information about the shooting are asked to call 801-799-3000.