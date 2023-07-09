Cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead after a hit and run crash on Redwood Road early Sunday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near 755 South. A 59 year-old man was riding a bicycle in the area when he was hit by a vehicle, suffering critical injuries and later dying at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and is believed to have left the scene heading north on Redwood Road.

SLCPD is asking community members living along Redwood Road from Indiana Avenue to 500 South to review any doorbell or home security cameras for any footage that may show the moment of the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 801-799-3000.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.