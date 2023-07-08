Man killed in officer-involved shooting after hours-long standoff

ROY, Utah — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff escalated to an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

Roy Police tells FOX 13 News the incident started around 7:20 p.m. when officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located near 1801 West 4650 South to reports of a 40 year-old man threatening suicide.

Once on scene, officers learned that the man had a firearm, and that other people were inside the apartment.

After nearly three hours of negotiation attempts, two officers, one from Roy PD, the other from Ogden PD, fired at the man, who later died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by an Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol team lead by the Weber County Attorney's office.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of Suicide, know that help is available. Please call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.