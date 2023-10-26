Man killed, police say shooter cooperating but no arrests in Sugar House shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Sugar House and although the shooter remained at the scene, they were not arrested.

The person who was killed was later identified as 34-year-old Tayvin Troy Brandon.

The shooter was only identified as a 46-year-old man as he has not been arrested and charges have not been filed against him.

Officials report that at 2:17 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a shooting in the area of 2256 South 1100 East, located near Fairmont Park.

When responders arrived, they discovered Brandon critically injured and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooter in the incident remained at the scene and police report he is cooperating in the investigation.

Officials stated that no arrests had been made in relation to the shooting.

"Homicide detectives will work with the district attorney’s office to evaluate if the use of force was criminal," the Salt Lake City Police Department said in an update Friday. "This process is standard in any death investigation."

A firearm used in the shooting was recovered by police and officials say there is no risk to the community.

Further details regarding the circumstances around the shooting were not made available.

As an investigation is ongoing, police asked that anyone with information contact authorities at 801-799-3000.