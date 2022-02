ST. GEORGE, Utah — A man was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road on foot.

According to Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department, the unidentified man, around 60-years-old, was using an "unmarked crosswalk" around 6:45 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard around 1300 West.

Ofc. Mitchell said it was dark at the time. The driver did stop and is cooperating with police.