Man on the run after police chase, UHP warns to not pick up hitchhikers

NEPHI, Utah — After a police chase Saturday morning, the Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to not pick up hitchhikers as search for man continues.

Officials are looking for a man with long black hair wearing gray or black sweatpants and no shirt.

Troopers were dispatched to a crash on Northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 194.5, which is between Scipio and Nephi.

The caller stated that after the involved vehicles stopped and spoke to each other, the other driver that was involved in the crash left the scene.

Troopers located the vehicle on I-15 near mile marker 200 and tried to stop the driver, but the driver drove away from troopers and a pursuit began.

The car chase ended when the mans vehicle was disabled due to damage from the initial crash. The man ran on foot into the foothills to the west. Agencies used K-9's and tracked footprints for several miles before they were led to a marshy area where the tracks were lost.

Officials are warning drivers to not pick up hitchhikers and call 911 if you see any individual looking for a ride in the Nephi and Scipio areas.