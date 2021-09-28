Man pours gasoline on woman, sets her on fire in Davis County: Police

CLINTON, Utah — Police responded to an incident where a man allegedly poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire.

According to a police report obtained by FOX 13 News, the incident happened at 930 W 2300 N in Clinton.

When the responding officer arrived at the scene he spoke with the victim who said a man by the name of Marc Davis poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire with a road flare. The victim was then treated by medical personnel.

The officer then spoke with a witness who said she was driving by when she saw a man matching the description of Davis chasing a woman in the road with a lit road flare. This witness said she stayed in the area and watched the man "with a red cooler in his hand."

Another witness who was standing next to the victim also allegedly said the man threw gasoline on the victim and tried to light her on the fire. This witness also said she also got some of the gasoline on her.

On a witness tip, police searched the backyard of a nearby home, where they found Davis hiding inside of a10 foot deep hole under a blanket with a red cooler.

Police got Davis out of the hole and said that he pretended to be mute and would not speak.

Davis allegedly denied throwing anything on her or chasing her with the flare.

Police said inside the cooler, was "a large amount of a solid crystal like substance, three bags of a green leafy like substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, tutor straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale, and a folding knife."

Police said Davis denied being in possession of the cooler and denied ownership of said cooler.

Based on the evidence collected, police decided that Davis be charged with, Attempted Murder, Possession with intent to distribute, Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, 11 counts of Possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of Possession of drug paraphernalia and Obstruction of justice.