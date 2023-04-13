Man pronounced dead after crashing car upside down into Utah County river

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead after rescuers found his car crashed and upside down in the Tibble Fork River Wednesday morning.

Officials were notified of a vehicle that had crashed in the Tibble Fork River on State Road 92 and had received reports that the vehicle was upside down with the occupant still inside.

Upon arrival near milepost 9, medical personnel were already on scene to remove the driver from the vehicle. Despite their efforts, the vehicle's sole occupant, the 56-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead on the scene. According to witness information, it is currently believed that the driver was traveling too fast around a curve along the road and ended up off the road.

The crash and subsequent response had closed lanes along the road for two and a half hours. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.