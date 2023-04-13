Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man pronounced dead after crashing car upside down into Utah County river

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety
FOX 13 News
Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 18:26:24-04

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 56-year-old man was pronounced dead after rescuers found his car crashed and upside down in the Tibble Fork River Wednesday morning.

Officials were notified of a vehicle that had crashed in the Tibble Fork River on State Road 92 and had received reports that the vehicle was upside down with the occupant still inside.

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

Upon arrival near milepost 9, medical personnel were already on scene to remove the driver from the vehicle. Despite their efforts, the vehicle's sole occupant, the 56-year-old male driver, was pronounced dead on the scene. According to witness information, it is currently believed that the driver was traveling too fast around a curve along the road and ended up off the road.

Courtesy of Utah Department of Public Safety

The crash and subsequent response had closed lanes along the road for two and a half hours. The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere