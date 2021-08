The Utah County sheriff's office is warning hikers to be prepared, after rescuing four people off Bridal Veil Falls overnight.

The sheriff's office says four young people were ill-equipped for the hike and had to be rescued by a helicopter.

Utah County sheriff's office A man is strapped to a medical gurney after falling 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls overnight. Authorities say he is expected to recover.

A 19-year-old Idaho man is recovering after falling 30 feet.