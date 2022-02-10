Watch
Man recovering after hit and run shooting in Ogden

Vanessa Diaz | FOX 13
Ogden Police
Posted at 2:32 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:32:52-05

OGDEN, Utah — A man in recovering in the hospital after a hit and run shooting in Ogden Thursday.

Officers reported that they responded to a call at 12:20 p.m. of shots fired near 1100 Monroe Blvd.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The man told police he had been shot from a vehicle that drove by. The man described that there were two male suspects inside the vehicle and he wasn't sure where they drove off after the shooting.

Ogden Police reports that the incident appears to be isolated and there is no danger to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact police.

