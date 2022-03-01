Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man removed from Utah Senate committee hearing

Man removed from meeting.jpg
Ben Winslow
Utah Highway Patrol troopers remove an unidentified man from a Utah Senate committee hearing in Salt Lake City
Man removed from meeting.jpg
Posted at 3:05 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:07:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — With a large crowd looking on, Utah Highway Patrol troopers removed a handcuffed man from a Utah Senate committee room Tuesday.

It's not known what led to the man's removal ahead of a Senate Revenue & Taxation committee hearing on a bill that would ban the use of vaccine passports by employers.

Video below shows UHP troopers removing a man from a Utah Senate committee room

Man removed from hearing

The man was dressed in a t-shirt that said "We the People" on the front and an image of the Statue of Liberty on the back.

FOX 13 News reporter Ben Winslow captured video of troopers taking the man inside a Capitol Hill elevator. The Utah Highway Patrol said two other people may also have been removed from the committee room.

Sen. Dan McCay later called a recess during the meeting because of what Winslow described as a "disruptive crowd."

Officials have not said if the man was arrested or if he faces any charges.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere