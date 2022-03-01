Man removed from Utah Senate committee hearing

SALT LAKE CITY — With a large crowd looking on, Utah Highway Patrol troopers removed a handcuffed man from a Utah Senate committee room Tuesday.

It's not known what led to the man's removal ahead of a Senate Revenue & Taxation committee hearing on a bill that would ban the use of vaccine passports by employers.

Video below shows UHP troopers removing a man from a Utah Senate committee room

Man removed from hearing

The man was dressed in a t-shirt that said "We the People" on the front and an image of the Statue of Liberty on the back.

FOX 13 News reporter Ben Winslow captured video of troopers taking the man inside a Capitol Hill elevator. The Utah Highway Patrol said two other people may also have been removed from the committee room.

Sen. Dan McCay later called a recess during the meeting because of what Winslow described as a "disruptive crowd."

Officials have not said if the man was arrested or if he faces any charges.