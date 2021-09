WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a missing and endangered man.

They said, 58-year-old Randy Bond was last seen Tuesday afternoon riding the TRAX with a friend at Central Point.

They said, Bond suffers from a diminished mental capacity and will be unable to find his way home.

He is 5'9" tall, 135 lbs. and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans with black shoes.

If you know where Randy is call 911.