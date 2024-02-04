Watch Now
Man rescued after snowmobile accident near Clyde Creek

An image released by Wasatch County Search & Rescue, taken after the rescue finished. A Wasatch County SAR crew member dismounts from a snowmobile while talking to a Wasatch Fire firefighter. It is day time, and snow is falling. The two individuals are framed by a Wasatch County SAR trailer on the left side of the image and a Wasatch Fire Ambulance on the right side of the image.
Wasatch County Search &amp; Rescue
Posted at 7:30 AM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 09:30:48-05

HEBER CITY, Utah — A 61 year-old man was transported to the hospital after a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon near Clyde Creek, about 20 miles south of Heber City.

According to a release posted by Wasatch County Search & Rescue on Facebook, crews with both Wasatch and Summit County Search & Rescue, along with Wasatch Fire, responded to the accident just after 1:00 p.m. They happened to be nearby, as they were conducting training in Strawberry Valley, approximately 1 mile away from the site of the crash.

An ER doctor who was training with Wasatch County Search and Rescue helped assess the man's injuries, and crews were able to transport him to the Clyde Creek Trailhead, where he was subsequently loaded into a waiting ambulance.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

