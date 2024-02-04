Man rescued after snowmobile accident near Clyde Creek

HEBER CITY, Utah — A 61 year-old man was transported to the hospital after a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon near Clyde Creek, about 20 miles south of Heber City.

According to a release posted by Wasatch County Search & Rescue on Facebook, crews with both Wasatch and Summit County Search & Rescue, along with Wasatch Fire, responded to the accident just after 1:00 p.m. They happened to be nearby, as they were conducting training in Strawberry Valley, approximately 1 mile away from the site of the crash.

An ER doctor who was training with Wasatch County Search and Rescue helped assess the man's injuries, and crews were able to transport him to the Clyde Creek Trailhead, where he was subsequently loaded into a waiting ambulance.

