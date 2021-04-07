Watch
Man shooting friend in back represents 2nd firearm-related injury in 2 days at Iron County range

Posted at 7:55 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 09:55:24-04

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities say a man accidentally shot his friend in the back while target shooting at the Iron County Shooting Range at the Three Peaks Recreation Area on Monday, St. George News reports. The incident marked the second shooting-related injury at the range in as many days.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said Monday’s incident occurred when a man was trying to load bullets into a .22 caliber revolver.

“He pulled the hammer back, which is what needs to be done in order to turn the cylinder so he could load it,” Schlosser said. “He went back too far but didn’t realize he’d done that. So he let the hammer go forward, which discharged a round, and his friend who was in front of him was struck in the back.”

