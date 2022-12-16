Man shot after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Uintah County

BALLARD, UtAH — A man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in the early hours of Friday morning after what started as a fight at a motel.

Uintah County Sheriff Deputies were sent to a motel in Ballard on reports of a fight at 3:30 Friday morning.

Officers from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department were also sent to the scene at the request of deputies.

When crews arrived at the motel, they found a man who then shot at least one round at officers, hitting a BIA officer in his ballistic vest, a press release from the Uintah County Sheriff's Office reads.

"Multiple law enforcement officers then returned fire, striking the subject multiple times," officials reported.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man after the shooting, but he later died at the hospital.

The BIA officer was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released, officials said.

The identity of the man who was fatally shot as well as exact details of the interaction between him and police were not made available.

Local officials say the Utah State Bureau of Investigations is heading up the investigation into the case.