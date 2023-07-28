Man shot along Jordan River Parkway trail early Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning.

SLCPD spokesperson, Sgt. Mark Wian, tells FOX 13 News that around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound near 250 North and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

Officers found the man and immediately started providing life-saving aid.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are working to sort out the circumstances surrounding the shooting and speak with the victim.

No suspect information has been released.