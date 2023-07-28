Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot along Jordan River Parkway trail early Friday

File: SLCPD vehicle
KSTU
File: SLCPD vehicle
File: SLCPD vehicle
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 11:02:09-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place early Friday morning.

SLCPD spokesperson, Sgt. Mark Wian, tells FOX 13 News that around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound near 250 North and the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

Officers found the man and immediately started providing life-saving aid.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are working to sort out the circumstances surrounding the shooting and speak with the victim.

No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere