Man shot and killed by police after hit-and-run crash in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — Officials said a man was shot and killed by police in Riverton after officers pulled him over for being involved in a hit-and-run crash and the encounter escalated.

The deadly incident happened shortly before midnight on the Fourth of July, after fireworks and the town festival wrapped up in Riverton.

Police initially responded to reports of a hit-and-run and eventually pulled a man over at the entrance to the Riverbend golf course.

Josh Lee of the Riverton City Police Department said police were quickly able to identify a side-by-side that hit a vehicle in the area and pulled the driver over.

After pulling over the male driver, officers suspected alcohol was involved, Lee explained.

"They were doing a field sobriety test when he became non-compliant and shots were fired shortly after," he said.

The man died of his injuries after he was shot, Lee reported.

FOX 13 News

Now, the officer-involved critical incident protocol has been activated and an investigation is underway by a Salt Lake City team to learn more details about the deadly incident.

In total, three Riverton officers were put on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Only one officer fired shots at the man, while two others were witnesses, Lee said.

Further information such as the identity of the suspect, as well as if he had a weapon and exactly what led up to the fatal exchange, was not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates.