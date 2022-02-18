Man shot and killed by police after threatening child, pursuit ends in Arizona

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police Thursday after leading officials on a chase through Southern Utah and part of Arizona while threatening to kill a child.

In a joint press release from the St. George Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, officers report that detectives from Washington City were trying to contact a suspect from a disorderly conduct incident where a firearm was brandished.

The investigation led officials to an address in St. George, where the man was seen driving away, sitting as a passenger in a vehicle.

Police report that when detectives made a traffic stop, the female driver got out of the car running and said the man was in the back seat with her infant son, and that he had a gun.

The suspect got into the driver's seat of the car and began to drive away at a high rate of speed, according to officials. Due to the threat to the child, resources pursued the vehicle through St. George, Santa Clara, Ivins and into Mohave County in Arizona.

Near Beaver Dam, Arizona, the car came to a stop and officers said they attempted to communicate with the man, but he ran away into an open field with the child and a handgun. According to police, as officers continued to try to communicate with the man, he threatened to kill the child and pointed a gun at the child.

At least one officer fired their weapon, hitting and killing the man at the scene.

The child was not injured and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.