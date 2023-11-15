Man shot and killed by police in Magna following possible hostage situation

MAGNA, Utah — A man was shot and killed by police overnight in Magna after officials were alerted that he was reportedly in the street firing shots.

The incident happened in the area of 3340 South 7615 West just after midnight.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said dispatchers started receiving calls in the area about a man in the street shooting with "a long gun."

When officers arrived and located the man, he went inside a house in the area, Cutler explained.

"Then the officers also saw a female in that house," she said. "So at that point, we believe they possibly had a hostage situation."

While the SWAT team was headed to the area, officers heard shots being fired and saw the woman go down on the ground. The scene made officers believe the woman had been shot but it was later discovered she had not been shot.

"That male was still outside with a gun and our officers returned fire," Cutler said. "That male is deceased."

The identity of the man was not made available by officials.

Officers combed through the area to look for other individuals who had potentially been hurt but no other injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

"EMS checked out multiple people just to be sure that everyone [was] all right," Cutler explained. "No officers were injured."

At least three agencies and multiple officers were involved in the critical incident and Cutler said the officers involved are on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

Officials were at the scene for several hours to collect evidence, with Salt Lake City taking the lead on the investigation, as is the protocol for an officer-involved critical incident.